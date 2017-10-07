Teens questioned about Graham brush fire that forced evacuations

Four teenage boys were questioned in connection with a 10-acre brush fire that forced evacuations in Graham Friday, but no one has been arrested.
The three-alarm blaze started about 3:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of 256th Street Court East and quickly grew.
Residents in eight homes were forced to evacuate while firefighters worked to contain the fire, which took several hours.
It’s unclear how the fire started.
By late Friday, those evacuated were allowed back home and fire crews remained on scene to douse hot spots.
"I was just pretty numb over the whole thing," homeowner Judy Johnson told King-5. "It's your home, and you look and you think wow, that's everything. That's your life. And I don't know if it would've gone up in flames – I don't know what I would have done."
She said flames came within 10 feet of her home.
Four boys were questioned about the fire but no arrests were made, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
