Fire in downtown Puyallup closes Meridian

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 08, 2017 12:16 PM

Authorities are responding to a large structure fire in downtown Puyallup that is likely to keep a section of Meridian Avenue closed for several hours.

The street is closed at Stewart Street and authorities are recommending taking alternate routes. The fire also disrupted transit service.

The fire at Meridian Cafe, 213 N. Meridian, is now contained and did not spread to neighboring businesses, said Central Pierce Fire Chief Dan Olson. There were no injuries, he said.

Firefighters found the fire in the space between the ceiling and the roof at Meridian Cafe, Olson said. Ten units from Central and East Pierce responded to the fire, Olson said.

Pierce County Firefighters tweeted that several explosions were heard.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Staff photographer Joshua Bessex contributed to this report.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

