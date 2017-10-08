Another Peninsula High student killed in traffic accident, district says

A Peninsula High School student has died in a car accident, the second such tragedy to hit the school in less than a week.

“With sorrow and disbelief, we share that today Peninsula High School suffered the loss of another student, in a car accident in Kitsap County,” the school district posted on its Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. “Out of respect for the family and close friends, we have no further information to share at this time.”

Peninsula High’s library will open until 8 p.m. Sunday, the district said.

“The District Counseling team will be on hand to provide support to students and staff,” the post read.

The district said the high school will be open on Monday but classes have been canceled.

“Attendance is optional,” the district said. “Students who wish to come to school for a day of togetherness are welcome. Counselors will be available and regular transportation and food service will be available.”

The district referred adults who work with students or have young people at home to a grief resource: dougy.org/

Peninsula High School and the community were still reeling from Thursday afternoon’s accident on the Key Peninsula Highway that killed student Kyle Stillion. The 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle on the highway north of Olson Drive