Graham house fire upgraded to second alarm

Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in the 16200 block of 229th Street East in Graham Monday evening.
#HappeningNow the fire in #Graham has been upgraded to a second alarm. Possibly an abandoned house. #wafirefighters pic.twitter.com/Q2MGGo76cl— Pierce County FF's (@IAFF726) October 10, 2017
The fire was upgraded to a second alarm.
#BREAKING #IAFF726 firefighters on scene of a working fire with defensive fire conditions. 16200 block of 229th ST E in #Graham. pic.twitter.com/5yek2qCEGC— Pierce County FF's (@IAFF726) October 10, 2017
Firefighters say the large, two story house could be abandoned.
The fire was knocked down about 7:10 p.m.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments