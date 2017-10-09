Local

Graham house fire upgraded to second alarm

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

October 09, 2017 7:22 PM

Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in the 16200 block of 229th Street East in Graham Monday evening.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm.

Firefighters say the large, two story house could be abandoned.

The fire was knocked down about 7:10 p.m.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

