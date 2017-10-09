More Videos

    The death of 17-year-old James Oatridge Sunday, the second student to die in a car accident in less than a week, has shaken Peninsula High in Purdy and the surrounding community. Messages painted on rocks memorializing Oatridge and Kyle Stillion, 16, have become focal points.

Peninsula High takes day off to mourn after 2 lost in traffic fatalities in a week

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

October 09, 2017 8:03 PM

Tragedy struck twice at Peninsula High School.

Two students were killed in car crashes just three days apart, leaving the community heartbroken.

James Oatridge, 17, died Sunday after the car he was riding in was struck by a truck. Kyle Stillion, 17, died Thursday after being hit by a vehicle.

“I remember the way they made others feel,” said Stephanie Strader, who taught both teens at Purdy Elementary years ago. “Both boys were welcoming and kind. In their presence, you felt important and included.”

Classes were canceled Monday but hundreds of students still came to campus.

They spray-painted “Rest Easy” on a memorial rock, signed a banner stretched across several tables, brought flowers and candles and cuddled therapy dogs.

Classmates and their families gave freely to GoFundMe pages set up to raise funds for funeral expenses.

Stillion’s page had raised nearly $10,000 by Monday afternoon. Oatridge’s page raised more than $6,100 in 17 hours.

Friends described both teens as caring and fun-loving.

“Under all the layers (Stillion) was the most beautiful human being,” said Sam Smith, who said Stillion was his best friend.

“James was the light in the lives of everyone he ever encountered,” said friend Tad Reasons.

Stillion was killed while walking on Key Peninsula Highway just north of Olson Drive. Police said the driver drifted onto the shoulder but was not impaired.

His death rocked the school and prompted students to pile up their corsages and boutonnieres after the Homecoming dance Friday.

On Sunday, the Honda Civic Oatridge was riding in either ran a stop sign or the driver didn’t see an F-150 coming toward it, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Oatridge was wearing a seat belt but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

