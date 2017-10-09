Local

I-5 becomes a single lane road Tuesday. Plan accordingly

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

October 09, 2017 9:24 PM

Road work on northbound Interstate 5 in DuPont will reduce traffic to one lane Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews are repairing asphalt on the road.

The closures will begin at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and run through 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the transportation department said.

Northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane near Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

The transportation department is advising drivers to add time to trips for expected delays.

The closures are just one of many happening this week in Pierce County. Construction and traffic updates can be found at wsdot.wa.gov/Regions/Olympic/Construction/

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

