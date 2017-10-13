All 4 members of a Polish death metal band have been charged with rape in Spokane

All four members of the Polish death metal band Decapitated have been charged with rape according to The Spokesman-Review.
The charges stem from an Aug. 31 incident when a woman said she was raped by each member of the band after being invited on to the band’s tour bus. The band members were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping the woman on Sept. 9 after their concert in Santa Ana, California.
Waclaw J. Kieltyka, 35, and Rafal T. Piotrowski, 31, are charged with second-degree rape. Michal M. Lysejko, 27, and Hubert E. Wiecek, 30, are charged with third-degree rape. All are Polish nationals.
The band was extradited from Los Angeles to Spokane earlier this month.
In court documents obtained by The Spokesman-Review the alleged victim and her friend told Spokane police they were attempting to get pictures with the drummer of another band after the show when the band invited them on their tour bus for drinks.
According to documents, one woman “described being excited to be on the bus, and then one of the band members began grabbing her breasts. He was later identified as the drummer, Michal Lysejko.”
The same woman said she became uncomfortable when the band started speaking in Polish. The documents state that she said, “the ‘vibe’ in the bus changed, and one of the members began looking at them like they were prey.”
The woman said she tried to signal her friend that they needed to leave and said the lead singer, Piotrowski, then followed her to the bathroom. She told police that he started kissing her as she finished using the restroom. She resisted him as he tried to undo her belt, according to the documents. Of the women’s friend, a band member reportedly said, “You have to have fun. She left you.”
She “attempted to push Piotrowski away but he grabbed her arm and spun her around to where she was facing the sink and mirror in the bathroom,” according to court documents. “She saw in the mirror and out of the corner of her eye each of the band members taking turns raping her,” the documents say.
Defense attorney Steve Graham of Spokane told The Spokesman-Review last month, “There is another side to this. We have witnesses that can testify to the fact that the accuser came to visit the band of her own free will and left on good terms.”
He also told the newspaper that he told police that the band members had offered to surrender but never heard a reply. “I made it clear that I could get the guys up here ASAP and they would cooperate,” he told the paper.
A post on the band’s Facebook page Friday said the band had been charged “as procedural formality, without doing so, they would be forced to release” the band. The post requested that anybody who was present at the show and witnessed anything pertaining to the case to contact Graham.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497
