He used a grocery bag to patch his brake line. Cops found out when his semi rolled over

By Craig Hill

October 18, 2017 9:34 AM

A semi truck that rolled over Tuesday night in Tacoma had its brake lines tied together with a grocery bag, said Washington State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova.

The driver was not injured and was cited for speeding, Bova said, but he and his employer could face more penalties once an inspection is complete, Bova said.

The trick collided with the barrier, but no other vehicles were involved in the accident on the ramp from eastbound state Route 16 to northbound Interstate 5. Troopers said the vehicle also had an improperly secured load of large paper rolls. The accident blocked both lanes of traffic.

The driver told trooper he knew of the damaged brake line and attempted to fix it using the grocery bag, Bova said. Commercial drivers are subject to federal laws and inspectors were investigating the vehicle on Wednesday morning. Depending on the findings, the driver and his employer could face fines and other penalties, Bova said.

