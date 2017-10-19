South Sound firefighters returning home after helping battle California wildfires

A Valley Regional Fire Authority crew dispatched to help fight fires in California is expected to return home Thursday afternoon, according to the agency’s social media accounts.
The crew, one of 10 from Washington helping fight wildfires in Northern California, set up base at the Napa Fairgrounds, northeast of San Francisco, and helped fight the Atlas and Nuns fires. The crew’s focus was on stopping advancing fires before they reached homes and shuttling water to fire engines actively protecting homes. The fire combined to cover more than 100,000 acres.
“We thank them for taking time away from their own families to assist California with these fires,” stated a post on Valley Regional’s Facebook page.
Crews from 17 states and Australia assisted in fighting the California fires.
