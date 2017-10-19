More Videos

Gusts of gale-force wind pepper South Sound 0:43

Gusts of gale-force wind pepper South Sound

Pause
Gig Harbor's largest ever building project opens to positive reviews 1:52

Gig Harbor's largest ever building project opens to positive reviews

'I was just hit,' state patrol trooper tells dispatch 0:29

'I was just hit,' state patrol trooper tells dispatch

Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council 1:13

Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council

Coho salmon dying from pollution 0:36

Coho salmon dying from pollution

Transforming Tacoma's Prairie Line into a linear park 2:22

Transforming Tacoma's Prairie Line into a linear park

Would you like beer cheese sauce, bacon and a fried egg on your fries? 0:46

Would you like beer cheese sauce, bacon and a fried egg on your fries?

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 1:49

Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2

Michael Bennett says no real progress with NFL until Colin Kaepernick issue discussed 3:13

Michael Bennett says no real progress with NFL until Colin Kaepernick issue discussed

  • Gusts of gale-force wind pepper South Sound

    Windy weather arrived Wednesday to Pierce County as the first of several weather fronts rolled into Western Washington.

Windy weather arrived Wednesday to Pierce County as the first of several weather fronts rolled into Western Washington. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
Windy weather arrived Wednesday to Pierce County as the first of several weather fronts rolled into Western Washington. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Local

The rain broke records and isn’t going away. Wait until Saturday

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

October 19, 2017 10:24 AM

The rain broke records Wednesday and it’s not done yet.

Another storm is set to sweep through Western Washington this weekend before the weather clears Monday.

“The computer model is pretty adamant that it’s going to get here Saturday until Sunday,” said Dustin Guy, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “It’s not a question of whether it will rain, it’s just a question of how much.”

On Wednesday, rain totals for the day beat out records in several areas.

The Seattle area received 1.20 inches, bumping out the 1958 record of 1.19 inches. Bellingham saw 1.44 inches, well above the .80 inch record of 2011. Hoquiam got 2.12 inches, beating out 1.83 inches from 1979. Quillayute was hit with 2.93 inches, drowning the 1975 record of 1.79 inches.

The Olympics received the most rain in the state, with the area near Mount Olympus being drenched with 6.30 inches.

Wind had a starring role in the storm as well. Peak winds hit 101 mph at Chinook Pass, 89 mph at White Pass, 76 mph at Mount baker, 49 mph at Sea-Tac Airport and 33 mph in Tacoma.

Cliff Mass, a University of Washington meteorologist, called the storms hitting this week the “Big Normal” and said the weather typically changes at this time every year.

Showers are expected to continue Thursday and Friday with temperatures hovering in the mid-50s.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gusts of gale-force wind pepper South Sound 0:43

Gusts of gale-force wind pepper South Sound

Pause
Gig Harbor's largest ever building project opens to positive reviews 1:52

Gig Harbor's largest ever building project opens to positive reviews

'I was just hit,' state patrol trooper tells dispatch 0:29

'I was just hit,' state patrol trooper tells dispatch

Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council 1:13

Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council

Coho salmon dying from pollution 0:36

Coho salmon dying from pollution

Transforming Tacoma's Prairie Line into a linear park 2:22

Transforming Tacoma's Prairie Line into a linear park

Would you like beer cheese sauce, bacon and a fried egg on your fries? 0:46

Would you like beer cheese sauce, bacon and a fried egg on your fries?

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 1:49

Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2

Michael Bennett says no real progress with NFL until Colin Kaepernick issue discussed 3:13

Michael Bennett says no real progress with NFL until Colin Kaepernick issue discussed

  • Gig Harbor's largest ever building project opens to positive reviews

    The Heron's Key retirement community opens in Gig Harbor with duplex homes, apartments, assisted-care rooms and medical supported living units designed to allow for transitions in future living needs all under one roof.

Gig Harbor's largest ever building project opens to positive reviews

View More Video