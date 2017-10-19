Bonney Lake woman killed in Interstate 5 wreck identified

A woman who died Oct. 13 in a wreck on Interstate 5 in Seattle has been identified by the King County Medical Examiner.
Takisha Banks, a 36-year-old woman the State Patrol says was from Bonney Lake, was in a 1993 Honda Civic that was stopped and facing sideways on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 161 when the car was struck by a 2017 Subaru Crosstrek driven by a 58-year-old Bellingham man.
Bank’s passenger and the driver of the second car were injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center. A 53-year-old woman from Bellingham in the second car was not injured.
All involved were wearing seatbelts and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a roll in the accident according to the State Patrol.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
