As statues around the nation fall, Centralia seeks to honor its founder — a black man

Jim Stafford, a Lewis County sculptor, adds detail to the model of George Washington, Centralia’s founder. Stafford had only four photos of Washington for reference. “When you do something like this,” he said, “you seem like you get to know them. You’re absorbing them in a sense. What they’re all about and how they think and what they do. I’ve spent most of the year reading about him and then digging into him.” Ellen M. Banner The Seattle Times