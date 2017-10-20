Watch underground drone flight from Space Needle to CenturyLink Field

More Videos 2:22 Transforming Tacoma's Prairie Line into a linear park Pause 1:28 Browns Point students' drawings highlight professional mural 0:43 Gusts of gale-force wind pepper South Sound 0:15 Son suspected of killing 77-year-old mother makes court appearance 1:04 $40 million, 7-story apartment complex to break ground next to downtown Tacoma library 0:51 Police investigate scene of apparent homicide-suicide in Lakewood 0:58 Truck explosion victim taken to Harborview with severe burns 0:29 'I was just hit,' state patrol trooper tells dispatch 1:52 Gig Harbor's largest ever building project opens to positive reviews 0:22 VIDEO: Wilson's Jack Hanisch finds Daniel Santana for TNT play call of the week Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Now that the tunneling machine Bertha's work is complete, it's possible to fly a drone with a video camera from end-to-end inside Seattle's SR 99 tunnel. In two minutes, you'll see two miles of ongoing construction work. The upper roadway of the tunnel's double-deck highway is more than 85% complete. Up next? Installation of the lower roadway, and all the systems it takes to operate a modern tunnel. Video courtesy of WSDOT.

