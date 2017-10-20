Watch underground drone flight from Space Needle to CenturyLink Field

State officials unveiled a glimpse into the future — and the newly bored bowels of Seattle — on Friday.
Video shot by a drone flying through the 1.8-mile state Route 99 tunnel between the Space Needle and the Stadium District was released by the state Department of Transportation. The video shows the state of work in the tunnel in September, when the video was recorded. It also points out features such as ventilation, emergency exits and the pit where the 57-foot-diameter Bertha drilling machine was dismantled.
The tunnel is 32 feet wide on the roadway surfaces according to the video. The tunnel is part of the $3.2 billion Alaska Way Viaduct Replacement Program that is scheduled to be complete in 2023.
