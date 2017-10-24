In the most diseased park an arborist has seen, they’ll be taking down trees until 2021

More Videos 2:00 Removing trees with butt rot at Spanaway Park Pause 7:20 A wowza 'Wizard of Oz' homecoming assembly 0:13 A good-natured brush-off of Amazon 0:32 Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment 0:22 Heavy rain amplifies Snoqualmie Falls 2:37 Pete Carroll on better O-line protection, more from Seahawks' win at NYG 10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 0:39 Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 0:41 UW coach Chris Petersen on UCLA: 'They got a lot of weapons … a lot of speed.' 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Removing trees with butt rot at Spanaway Park Pierce County Parks & Recreation Natural Lands Steward Jessica Stone said it will take five years to remove roughly 250 diseased trees from Spanaway Park. The county’s bill this year comes out to $95,000. Pierce County Parks & Recreation Natural Lands Steward Jessica Stone said it will take five years to remove roughly 250 diseased trees from Spanaway Park. The county’s bill this year comes out to $95,000. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

