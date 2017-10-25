Local

Two people rescued from balcony after home catches fire

Two people were rescued early Monday when a fire forced them onto the balcony of their Tacoma home.

The fire broke out just before midnight Sunday in the 3900 block of Commencement Bay Drive.

Tacoma Fire Department firefighters arrived to find the house on fire and the two occupants on the deck above the home’s garage, spokesman Joe Meinecke said.

“That’s where we found them when we arrived so we went into rescue mode,” Meinecke said.

The two occupants were brought down using ladders and transported to a local hospital. There were no serious injuries, Meinecke said.

The estimated damage to the home is $70,000. The cause was likely an electrical problem, Meinecke said.

