The man asked the girl where she lived. Police find he was a registered sex offender

A registered sex offender asked a University Place girl where she lived on Tuesday. The girl refused to tell him and made it home safely.
The girl’s parent contacted police and the district after the incident. The man, the district said, was identified as a registered sex offender.
“The police have made contact with this individual,” the district said in a safety alert.
The University Place School District said they will increase supervision and security in the area where the incident occurred near the 2100 block of Mountain View Ave. West.
The district included a tip sheet in the alert:
“1. Whenever possible, students should walk with a friend or in a group. Students are safer when they are not alone.
2. If a student must walk alone, they should avoid lonely places like alleys, shortcuts or wooded areas where no one else is around. Students should always choose the safest route when walking in the community.
3. Students should be alert and aware of their surroundings when walking. We strongly encourage students not to listen to music or talk on the phone when out in the community, as these behaviors can prevent them from noticing potentially dangerous individuals or situations.
4. If a student sees a dangerous situation or person they should call 911 for assistance and make efforts to get away from the situation.
5. If they are bothered or harassed by another person, students should yell loudly for help and run away if possible.
6. Students should always report unsafe people or incidents to a trusted adult immediately and/or call 911 to make a report.
Lastly, while not required, we do recommend that primary students be met at bus stops by parents or other trusted adults whenever possible.”
