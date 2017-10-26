Local

The new I-5 Puyallup River Bridge is about to open. But first, more closures

By Craig Hill

October 26, 2017 3:23 PM

The new Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge is about to open, but first drivers must endure a few more ramp and lane closures.

On Friday at 8 p.m., the following ramps will close to traffic:

▪  The 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5.

▪  The northbound I-5 exit to 20th Street East, also known as Exit 136A.

▪  The northbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road, also known as Exit 136B.

Those ramps will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Additionally, a lane of northbound I-5 between Portland Avenue and Port of Tacoma Road will close between 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

During the closures, crews will install signs, set barriers, pave and stripe the new route across the bridge. Signed detours will be in place during the closures. The work is dependent on the weather.

When the ramps open Saturday morning, some drivers will begin using the new 1,569-foot bridge.

Drivers using the 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will cross the bridge prior to merging onto the interstate. Northbound I-5 drivers heading to the Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street East will cross the new bridge to reach the interchange. The new exit is about a half-mile south of the current exit.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

