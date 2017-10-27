This fan was 3 when she last saw Garth Brooks in Tacoma. Time for a repeat performance

More Videos 1:03 Garth Brooks super fan is ‘beyond excited’ for Tacoma concert Pause 0:23 Top highlight: Fife QB Falani Jennings takes it himself for 60-yard score 2:21 Readers rip into Tacoma news columnist, he responds 1:49 Seahawks DC Kris Richard on coaching Dwight Freeney – who is as old as he is 0:32 Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 0:13 A good-natured brush-off of Amazon 0:29 Man in court for allegedly killing a 64-year-old woman, then burning her body 0:39 Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Garth Brooks super fan is ‘beyond excited’ for Tacoma concert Samantha Squire Waganseller said she is “beyond excited” to see Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at the Tacoma Dome in November. Samantha Squire Waganseller said she is “beyond excited” to see Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at the Tacoma Dome in November. Courtesy Samantha Squire Waganseller

Samantha Squire Waganseller said she is “beyond excited” to see Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at the Tacoma Dome in November. Courtesy Samantha Squire Waganseller