Pedestrian struck, killed on Pacific Avenue, State Patrol says

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

November 09, 2017 6:37 PM

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Pacific Avenue on Thursday evening in Midland, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The incident happened about 6:15 p.m. on Pacific Avenue (state Route 7) near 106th Street South, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.

A 30-year-old woman was running across the street when she was struck by an SUV, Bova said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with troopers, Bova said. Intoxicants are not believed to be involved in the incident.

The southbound lanes of Pacific Avenue were closed until 8 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

