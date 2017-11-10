Gold Star mother and 400 friends create tribute to her fallen warrior son

More Videos 2:05 Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine Pause 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 1:13 Second man charged in shooting of JBLM soldier in Tacoma 0:50 Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather 2:00 Curtis’ Kasey Woodruff discusses signing with WWU, preparing for state volleyball 1:01 Petersen addresses media one last time before Stanford 5:44 NFL's Thursday night football is an inhumane farce 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 2:42 Richard Sherman out for Seahawks season with ruptured Achilles 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine Tacoma artist Grace Washington returned to Northeast Tacoma Elementary — where the library was already named in honor of her fallen son, Sgt. Michael T. Washington — to dedicate the mural "Together We Rise" that she created with the help of all the school's students. Tacoma artist Grace Washington returned to Northeast Tacoma Elementary — where the library was already named in honor of her fallen son, Sgt. Michael T. Washington — to dedicate the mural "Together We Rise" that she created with the help of all the school's students. Tony Overman toverman@thenewstribune.com

Tacoma artist Grace Washington returned to Northeast Tacoma Elementary — where the library was already named in honor of her fallen son, Sgt. Michael T. Washington — to dedicate the mural "Together We Rise" that she created with the help of all the school's students. Tony Overman toverman@thenewstribune.com