They put up a roadside memorial cross near Yelm. Now it’s gone.

Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy With the Sept. death of her husband Tyler still fresh in her memory the mysterious removal of his roadside memorial off of Bald Hill Road has only created additional heartache for Tasha Cavanaugh and her children. With the Sept. death of her husband Tyler still fresh in her memory the mysterious removal of his roadside memorial off of Bald Hill Road has only created additional heartache for Tasha Cavanaugh and her children. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

