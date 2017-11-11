Here’s how to score free ice cream at McDonald’s on Saturday, National Sundae Day

Sundae lovers have reason to rejoice Saturday.
Saturday is National Sundae Day and McDonald’s is celebrating by giving away free ice cream sundaes with any purchase.
The offer excludes its premium sundaes and requires using the company’s mobile app. The app’s “Deals” section includes a digital coupon for the free sundae.
The origins of National Sundae Day aren’t clear, but nationaldaycalendar.com says more than one day is dedicated to the tasty treat. July 7 is National Strawberry Sundae Day and July 25 is National Hot Fudge Sundae Day.
Use the McDonald's app and enjoy a free sundae with any purchase @ part. McD's #NationalSundaeDay pic.twitter.com/tuDY1mugqz— McD's ImperialValley (@McDYumaElCentro) November 11, 2017
