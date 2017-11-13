3 pre-schoolers injured after school bus and car collide in Tacoma

Three pre-school students were hurt Monday morning when a school bus and car collided in Tacoma, according to the Fire Department.
The crash took happened about 9:50 a.m. at South 52nd and South L streets when a car drove directly into the side of the bus, which was en route to Mann Elementary School.
All three students on board were taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.
The bus driver and driver of the other vehicle were not seriously injured.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments