    Key Peninsula firefighters clearing a tree blown down by strong winds over power lines and the highway just north of Evergreen Elementary School in Lakebay, Wash., Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

Key Peninsula firefighters clearing a tree blown down by strong winds over power lines and the highway just north of Evergreen Elementary School in Lakebay, Wash., Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Local

Power out, roads closed as wind and rain pummel Tacoma

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

November 13, 2017 4:36 PM

Nearly 4,000 customers are without power in Tacoma as a windstorm blows through the area.

Tacoma Public Utilities said 3,900 customers in an area around Tacoma Community College are without power. It urged customers in the dark to reported outages to 253-502-8602.

Meanwhile, Puget Sound Energy is reporting 87 customers around Pierce County without power.

Wind gusts between 3 and 4 p.m. reached 47 miles per hour at the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and 49 miles per hour at Sea-Tac Airport

Metro Parks Tacoma has closed Five Mile Drive at Point Defiance Park due to falling tree limbs and other debris. Tonight’s park board meeting has been canceled.

Heavy rain was also falling throughout the Puget Sound area.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

    Key Peninsula firefighters clearing a tree blown down by strong winds over power lines and the highway just north of Evergreen Elementary School in Lakebay, Wash., Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

