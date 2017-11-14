More wind, rain coming but it won’t be as bad as Monday’s storm

Another storm will whip through Western Washington Tuesday but it won’t be as severe as the one that’s moving out.
Winds are forecast to gust up to 30-40 mph in the lowlands and up to 50 mph on the coast, according to the National Weather Service.
Rainfall totals for the last 36 hours are expected to be 0.50-2 inches in the lowlands and 2-3 ½ inches on the coast.
A winter storm warning has been issued with 1-3 feet of snow expected in the Paradise area of Mount Rainier National Park, Crystal Mountain Boulevard, Mount Baker Highway and White Pass.
Mount Rainier announced Tuesday that the road to Paradise would not open for the day “due to a shortage in staffing required to ensure public safety.”
Longmire is open to the public.
The snow level is about 3,000 to 5,000 feet and the dumping of fresh powder led Crystal Mountain Ski Resort to announce it would open three lifts Wednesday.
Several utilities worked Tuesday to return power to the thousands affected by widespread outages. Road crews cleared fallen branches and downed power lines.
High winds stole the show Monday. Peak gusts were 89 mph at Crystal, 71 mph in the Sunrise area of Mount Rainier National Park, 78 mph at Mount Baker, 54 mph at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 52 mph at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, 42 mph in Fircrest and 45 mph in Olympia.
A 68 mph gust was recorded in Seattle at 5:19 p.m., the Weather Service said.
Those winds toppled a tree branch onto a car near Renton during the evening commute, killing a 33-year-old woman and critically injuring her sister.
A child in the backseat was not seriously injured.
In Port Orchard, a 15-year-old girl was injured after a tree crashed through the roof of her bedroom, prnning her.
