The line for the Crystal Mountain gondola started forming at 4:30 a.m. to open the ski season. November 25, 2016 Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
The line for the Crystal Mountain gondola started forming at 4:30 a.m. to open the ski season. November 25, 2016 Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Crystal Mountain Ski Resort says it’ll open some lifts Wednesday

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

November 14, 2017 8:52 AM

Fresh snow means Crystal Mountain Ski Resort will open three lifts Wednesday.

The resort announced The Discovery, Chinook Express and Forest Queen Express lifts will now run daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They’re hoping to open Rainier Express, Green Valley and the Mount Rainier Gondola by Friday if the incoming storm delivers on its promise of 1-3 feet of powder.

“Unfortunately the strong winds have blown a lot of the snow that has been falling off the upper ridges so we still need just a little more snow to open the upper mountain,” Crystal officials wrote on its website.

On Thursday, the ski area reported a snow depth of 10 inches at the base and 18 inches near the top.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

