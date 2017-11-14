More Videos

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Local

Kooky airline attendant serves up (sort of) sexy preflight routine

By Drew Perine

dperine@thenewstribune.com

November 14, 2017 3:09 PM

Most airlines offer some form of onboard entertainment these days. But Southwest upped the ante on a recent run from Dallas to Las Vegas.

During the preflight safety instructions, a male flight attendant performed a pseudo-burlesque routine on the first leg to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Twirling and cavorting, he attempted to make seat belts and life jackets sexy with exaggerated hand motions and body language.

So amused was passenger Samantha Lynch Kintner, she fished out her phone and recorded the encore prior to the flight’s second leg.

“Everyone thought he was hilarious. He was funny throughout the flight,” said the resident of Wichita Falls, Texas. “As he and another flight attendant passed out the peanuts, they would say, “Here is your filet mignon, your pasta primavera, etc.”

After she posted the video on her Facebook page, it became a minor viral sensation, attracting more than 24,000 views to date.

“When we landed in Las Vegas, he welcomed us to ‘lost wages,’ ” Kintner said. “And when we disembarked, he wished us a happy Easter.”

