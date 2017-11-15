All but one lane of northbound Interstate 5 are closed in Tacoma near 38th Street after a manhole collapsed, according to tweets by the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol.
I-5 traffic delayed for hours in Tacoma on Wednesday. Why? A manhole collapsed

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

November 15, 2017 10:27 AM

UPDATE: At 10:44 a.m., WSDOT tweeted that all lanes have reopened following repairs to the collapsed manhole.

ORIGINAL POST: All but one lane of northbound Interstate 5 are closed in Tacoma near 38th Street after a manhole collapsed, according to tweets by the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol.

Crews are working to make repairs and reopen the lanes, but work could last up to three hours. The left lane remains open.

“Expect delays,” WSDOT tweeted.

WSDOT officials were not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated when more information.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

