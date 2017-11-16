Silver Alert issued for missing Parkland woman

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening for a missing Parkland woman suffering from severe dementia, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Dixie Matthias, 77, has been missing from her home since about 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Matthias is about 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a dark jacket.
She’s believed to be driving a white 2004 Chrysler Sebring convertible with a black top and the Washington license plate “DIXEEZ.”
Anyone with information about Matthias’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
