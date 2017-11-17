People are being priced out of housing on the Hilltop. Will light rail make it worse?

University of Washington Tacoma lecturer William Towey stands at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South 11th Street, the site of a new station planned for the extension of the Tacoma Link light rail system. Towey, a member of the Hilltop Action Coalition, supports the extension but says the impacts will be wide-reaching. “There will be a dramatic shift in what the community feels like, particularly for the older residents.” Photo taken in Tacoma on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Drew Perine drew.perine@thenewstribune.com