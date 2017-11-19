The Washington Army National Guard will build a 12-acre facility on a 53-acre property on Kimmie Street Southwest in Tumwater.
New Tumwater National Guard facility in 2018 national defense spending bill

November 19, 2017

The defense spending levels the U.S. House approved last week for 2018 include $31 million to start construction of a new Washington Army National Guard readiness center in Tumwater.

“This consolidation and upgrade for our Army Guard infrastructure is imperative to the ongoing success of our citizen soldiers,” Congressman Denny Heck, D-Olympia, said in a press release. “I’m glad to see the inclusion of the Tumwater Readiness Center in the final version of this bill, and look forward to other necessary investments made to facilitate the training and activities of our Washington Army National Guard.”

The Washington Army National Guard proposed the new 12-acre facility located on a 53-acre property on Kimmie Street Southwest in Tumwater to be used as a training, administrative and logistical center. The property was purchased in April 2015 by the Washington Military Department.

The new facility will replace current facilities at the Puyallup and Olympia armories, according to plans outlined in a 2004 study to consolidate 33 existing readiness centers into 21 new or renovated facilities, the press release said.

