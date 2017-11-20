Discolored water issuing from some Tacoma taps

Local

Tacoma Public Utilities crews are working to repair a broken water main that is causing discolored water for customers near the Tacoma Mall.

The utility reported the break about 10:30 a.m. Monday. An update issued about 1:30 p.m. stated repairs were nearly finished.

Officials advised running cold water through taps for about two minutes to clear discoloration.

Customers with discolored water were encouraged to call 253-502-8207 to make a report.

