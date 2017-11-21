Inmate death at Shelton prison investigated as apparent homicide

A 57-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for child molestation at the Washington Corrections Center near Shelton died over the weekend, according to the state’s Department of Corrections, and police are investigating it as an apparent homicide.
In a news release, the Corrections Department said Bryan Emmal died after “sustaining injuries in his two-person cell” shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.
DOC officials planned to conduct a critical incident review.
Emmal was a medium-custody inmate at the Corrections Center, which houses about 1,270 men in medium, close and maximum custody. Emmal began serving a life sentence Sept. 8 after he was convicted of first-degree child molestation in Thurston County.
Emmal’s cellmate, Daniel Porter, 28, is being housed in the facility’s intensive management unit pending an investigation.
Porter was a medium-custody inmate who began serving a 15-month sentence Oct. 19 for first-degree burglary in Pierce County.
