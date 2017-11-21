Is it a drone, or an infrared induction helicopter ball?

Tacome police canvas a Hilltop neighborhood near the intersection of South 19th Street and South Sprague Avenue for a 33-year-old man who escaped from police Wednesday afternoon while being transported from a hearing in Lakewood to Pierce County Jail. He was later apprehended.
Video from a City of Bellevue traffic camera shows a man getting into a three-point-stance, then attempt to cross an intersection while vehicles had a green light Wednesday. He ran into the side of a passing Tesla SUV, causing damage to the care while getting knocked off his feet. He then ran away.
Video that Jason Grisham posted on Twitter shows flames coming from the left engine of a Hawaiian Airlines plane as it was landing at Seattle-Tacoma International around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. The flight was a ferry from Paine Field and only cabin crew was aboard. The fire was quickly extinguished. Grisham was waiting for his flight and recorded the incident.