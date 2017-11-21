Guts, instinct enable daughter to chase escapee from family's home

Tacome police canvas a Hilltop neighborhood near the intersection of South 19th Street and South Sprague Avenue for a 33-year-old man who escaped from police Wednesday afternoon while being transported from a hearing in Lakewood to Pierce County Jail. He was later apprehended.
Tacoma artist Grace Washington returned to Northeast Tacoma Elementary — where the library was already named in honor of her fallen son, Sgt. Michael T. Washington — to dedicate the mural "Together We Rise" that she created with the help of all the school's students.
Video that Jason Grisham posted on Twitter shows flames coming from the left engine of a Hawaiian Airlines plane as it was landing at Seattle-Tacoma International around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. The flight was a ferry from Paine Field and only cabin crew was aboard. The fire was quickly extinguished. Grisham was waiting for his flight and recorded the incident.