Motorcyclist struck by semitruck, pickup dies at hospital, State Patrol says

The man who fell off his motorcycle Monday night near Purdy and was struck by two vehicles died Tuesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The 32-year-old Olalla man had been flown by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died from his injuries, State Patrol spokesman Russ Winger said Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened about 10:15 p.m. on Monday, when the man was speeding onto state Route 16 westbound from state Route 302 and laid his motorcycle down, a State Patrol news release said.
The man was thrown from his bike and ended up in the left lane of SR 16, the release said. A semitruck and a pickup, both driven by Port Orchard residents, then struck the man.
The man was taken by helicopter to Harborview for treatment.
The crash left SR 16 closed westbound for 90 minutes, and the left lane was closed for more than three hours. The onramp was closed for five hours.
The State Patrol investigation is ongoing.
