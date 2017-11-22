A flood watch for Pierce and Thurston counties has been extended through Thanksgiving afternoon because of predicted heavy rain, the National Weather Service announced Wednesday morning.
Landslide risk climbs as rain storm looms. Flood watch extended

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

November 22, 2017 12:02 PM

A flood watch for Pierce, Thurston and other counties has been extended through Thanksgiving afternoon because of predicted heavy rain, the National Weather Service announced Wednesday morning.

As much as 5.5 inches of rain fell in the Olympics while the Cascades received 4 inches in areas on Tuesday. With soil already saturated around much of Western Washington, the threat of landslides is expected to increase, according to a National Weather Service “special weather statement.”

Forecasts call for 1-2 inches of rain on the coast and as much as 1.5 inches over interior lowlands.

The flood watch is projected to remain in effect until Thursday at 4 p.m.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

