Local

Motorcyclist who died after being hit twice on SR 16 named

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

November 22, 2017 08:11 PM

King County medical examiners have identified the motorcyclist who died after being run over twice Monday night on state Route 16 near Purdy.

David Jones, 32, of Olalla died Tuesday after being flown by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with critical injuries.

Jones was entering state Route 16 westbound from state Route 302 about 10:15 p.m. and laid his motorcycle down, according to the Washington State Patrol.

He was thrown from his bike and ended up in the left lane of SR 16, where he was struck by a semitruck and a pickup truck. Both vehicles were driven by Port Orchard residents.

Jones was flown by helicopter to Harborview, where he died Tuesday.

The crash left SR 16 closed westbound for 90 minutes, and the left lane was closed for more than three hours. The onramp was closed for five hours.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

