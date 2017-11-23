Hoping for sun soon in Western Washington? ‘Good luck’

The rain and drizzle — and more rain and more drizzle — will be with us for awhile.
“This is winter here,” Johnny Burg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, said Thursday. “It’s going to be cloudy and wet.”
Heavier showers were expected to end later Thursday, but it will still be wet, Burg said.
“You might see a sun break, but if you’re looking for a sunny, dry day — good luck,” he said. “It’s not going to be for awhile.”
More than an inch of rain fell overnight into Thursday in parts of Gig Harbor, according to regional reports from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.
Another inch or more of rain was possible through Thursday night in lowland areas, the service said in a special weather statement.
Friday could be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, but “nothing really spectacular,” Burg said. Rain showers and clouds could persist through Monday, with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the low 50s.
For those traveling home after Thanksgiving, several rivers west of the Cascade crest are flooding.
“If you come across a flooded roadway, do not drive through it,” Burg said. “You don’t know how deep the water is.”
Just six inches can sweep a person off his or her feet, he said. One or two feet of moving water can wash away a vehicle, he said.
With the recent rainfall comes the threat of landslides through at least Thursday night, the weather service warned.
Enough rain has fallen to increase the threat of landslides across Western Washington, including Pierce County, according to the Weather Service.
