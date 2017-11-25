More Videos

Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop 4:25

Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop

Pause
Dash camera footage of state trooper fatally shooting a motorist 1:28

Dash camera footage of state trooper fatally shooting a motorist

Lack of a turn arrow at a Tacoma Mall intersection creates traffic backups 0:31

Lack of a turn arrow at a Tacoma Mall intersection creates traffic backups

Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody 1:43

Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday 3:13

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC 2:45

Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound 5:39

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting 2:35

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

UW O-Line coach says Wattenberg is making progress 1:10

UW O-Line coach says Wattenberg is making progress

  • Lack of a turn arrow at a Tacoma Mall intersection creates traffic backups

    A view of the intersection at South 48th Street and Tacoma Mall Boulevard.

A view of the intersection at South 48th Street and Tacoma Mall Boulevard. Joshua Bessex jbessex@theolympian.com
A view of the intersection at South 48th Street and Tacoma Mall Boulevard. Joshua Bessex jbessex@theolympian.com

Local

Holiday season mall traffic is awful, but don’t expect Tacoma to change up its intersections

By Candice Ruud

cruud@thenewstribune.com

November 25, 2017 03:00 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Q: I know it’s probably too late to get one before the holidays, but is there any way to petition the city to add a left-turn signal at the intersection of South 48th Street and Tacoma Mall Boulevard?

When people are trying to turn there, it gets backed up all the way to South 56th Street, and it becomes such a mess. I’m sure the argument is that it’s not busy the other eight months of the year, but could it hurt to make it nice in the most stressful time of year? — Andrew

A: Sorry, Andrew. The city recently looked at this intersection and, citing “typical hourly turning volumes and crash history,” determined that changes to the traffic signals were not needed.

Here’s the meat of it: City staff use traffic count data from a typical day when looking at requests for left-turn modifications or when evaluating existing signal timings. With current funding and staffing being what they are, those changes aren’t made “during peak seasons” unless a request is made or the need is identified.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

So you’re out of luck if you, like Andrew, get stuck at that intersection this time of year and were hoping that particular signal would be changed during the two months of holiday madness. You can always do what I do and completely avoid the mall and anything within a half-mile radius until 2018.

In general, though, it doesn’t hurt to ask about signal changes.

According to the city’s Traffic Engineering division, “Left-turn signal enhancements are generally evaluated upon request or during project scoping.” As noted in last week’s column and in the city’s response, you can make a request by contacting TacomaFIRST 311.

The city usually looks at a number of factors in determining whether a left-turn signal change is warranted, including the relative numbers of left-turners versus vehicles that go straight through, crash history and other safety and operational concerns.

So pick up your phones or get on the city’s website: www.cityoftacoma.org/TacomaFIRST311.

Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop 4:25

Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop

Pause
Dash camera footage of state trooper fatally shooting a motorist 1:28

Dash camera footage of state trooper fatally shooting a motorist

Lack of a turn arrow at a Tacoma Mall intersection creates traffic backups 0:31

Lack of a turn arrow at a Tacoma Mall intersection creates traffic backups

Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody 1:43

Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday 3:13

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC 2:45

Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound 5:39

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting 2:35

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

UW O-Line coach says Wattenberg is making progress 1:10

UW O-Line coach says Wattenberg is making progress

  • Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop

    Selestina Eneliko and her husband Sergio Sulin reflect on the life of her son Michael Anthony Rude during a Nov. 15 interview at their home.

Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop

View More Video