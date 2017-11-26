3 hurt when vehicle ends up on top of pickup in collision near Orting

Three people were hurt Sunday in a collision that blocked state Route 162 near Orting for more than six hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Officers believe drugs or alcohol likely were involved in the wreck, which occurred shortly after midnight.
A man in a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling west near mile post 14 of state Route 162 when the truck crossed the center line.
A man driving east in an International Harvester tried to avoid the pickup by driving on the shoulder. He overcorrected and crossed into the westbound lane, hitting the truck, according to the State Patrol.
The vehicle came to a stop on top of the pickup.
The pickup driver and his two passengers were hurt in the wreck and taken to area hospitals. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
Both vehicles were totaled.
All involved were wearing seat belts.
The incident is under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
