Budget fight features shouting, gavel-slamming, alleged bird-flipping and Pam Roach in the middle

3:41 Pam Roach accuses another County Council member of flipping her the bird Pause

0:27 Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief?

2:27 New northbound I-5 alignment, reopening of Exit 133 in time for holidays

0:23 Fire damages Tacoma costume shop

0:36 Coho salmon dying from pollution

1:28 Dash camera footage of state trooper fatally shooting a motorist

1:44 Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared

4:25 Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop

0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers