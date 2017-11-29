More Videos

Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep 2:31

Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep

Pause
Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop 4:25

Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? 0:27

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief?

Driving into tree while having sex gains man spotlight, yet another court appearance 0:46

Driving into tree while having sex gains man spotlight, yet another court appearance

If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch 1:31

If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch

Dash camera footage of state trooper fatally shooting a motorist 1:28

Dash camera footage of state trooper fatally shooting a motorist

Pam Roach accuses another County Council member of flipping her the bird 3:41

Pam Roach accuses another County Council member of flipping her the bird

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor out for year, Cliff Avril surgery 2:33

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor out for year, Cliff Avril surgery

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

  • VIDEO: Former Tacoma server sues El Gaucho

    Matthew Blasco, formerly a server at El Gaucho in Tacoma, is suing over unfair labor practices.

Matthew Blasco, formerly a server at El Gaucho in Tacoma, is suing over unfair labor practices. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Matthew Blasco, formerly a server at El Gaucho in Tacoma, is suing over unfair labor practices. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Local

El Gaucho agrees to pay $1.5 million to employees to settle lawsuit

By Alexis Krell

akrell@thenewstribune.com

November 29, 2017 08:00 AM

UPDATED 8 MINUTES AGO

El Gaucho has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle claims it improperly withheld wages and tips from employees working at some of its high-end restaurants, including the Tacoma location.

The proposed settlement is in response to a 2016 lawsuit originally brought against the company by a former server at the Tacoma restaurant, who alleged managers withheld tips and required off-the-clock work, among other labor-law violations.

About 400 current and former employees at the Tacoma, Bellevue and Seattle restaurants are affected and will be notified, according to the settlement, which was preliminarily approved by Pierce County Superior Court Judge G. Helen Whitener Nov. 17.

Whitener will decide whether to finalize the settlement at a hearing April 20.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chad Mackay, CEO of El Gaucho’s operating company, said in a statement Tuesday: “Our company consistently strives to be a great place for our employees to build their careers and we provide excellent compensation, benefits, training and work environment. Our decisions are always based on what is right for our team, our guests and our company. Therefore, we chose to settle this lawsuit rather than continue to spend company resources on legal fees.”

The former Tacoma server, Matthew Blasco, alleged El Gaucho gave employees cards with restaurant credit in lieu of payment for off-the-clock work, such as prep work or cleaning, and that servers were sometimes required to work without being clocked in.

His lawsuit also accused the company of giving management a percentage of the tips, and denying or not paying workers for breaks that are required by state law.

As part of the settlement, El Gaucho has agreed to disclose how its automatic service charge is distributed, Blasco’s attorney said in a statement Tuesday.

“This agreement will ensure that customers are fully informed when making their tipping decisions that the restaurant may be retaining for itself portions of automatic service charges that otherwise would go to the employees serving them,” attorney Darrell Cochran said.

Cochran said El Gaucho was not alone in its practices.

“Based on the investigation conducted during the lawsuit, it became clear that employees in many restaurants throughout the area have been short-changed on tips, breaks and overtime wages,” he said. “We heard it said many times that El Gauchos was just doing what every other high end restaurant was doing.”

Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell

Related stories from The News Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep 2:31

Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep

Pause
Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop 4:25

Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? 0:27

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief?

Driving into tree while having sex gains man spotlight, yet another court appearance 0:46

Driving into tree while having sex gains man spotlight, yet another court appearance

If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch 1:31

If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch

Dash camera footage of state trooper fatally shooting a motorist 1:28

Dash camera footage of state trooper fatally shooting a motorist

Pam Roach accuses another County Council member of flipping her the bird 3:41

Pam Roach accuses another County Council member of flipping her the bird

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor out for year, Cliff Avril surgery 2:33

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor out for year, Cliff Avril surgery

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

  • Pam Roach accuses another County Council member of flipping her the bird

    Shouting, profanity and gavel-pounding disrupt a meeting to adopt Pierce County's 2018 budget.

Pam Roach accuses another County Council member of flipping her the bird

View More Video