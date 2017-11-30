It has been 1 year since the death of Tacoma police Officer Jake Gutierrez

A year ago today, Tacoma police Officer Jake Gutierrez was gunned down while responding to a domestic dispute on the city's East Side.

Click here for our most complete account of the events of Nov. 30, 2016.

Gutierrez, 45, was a 17-year veteran of the Police Department. He was the sixth Pierce County law enforcement officer fatally shot in the line of duty since 2009.

His assailant later was shot dead by a sheriff's marksman.

Nearly 5,000 people, including law enforcement officers from around the nation, attended Gutierez’s funeral Dec. 9 at the Tacoma Dome.

In July, a street in Stewart Heights Park was named Reginald Gutierrez Lane in his honor.

"Jake had an inherent desire to serve and help others and a commitment to make a positive influence on the lives of everyone he came into contact with," Police Chief Don Ramsdell said at Gutierrez’s funeral.