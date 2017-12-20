Detectives want help finding missing Puyallup man

Pierce County detectives are asking for help locating a Puyallup man who went missing over the weekend.
Michael Kerns, 26, failed to show up Sunday for work at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, according to a tweet by the sheriff’s office. He was last seen Saturday night at his parents’ home on 180th Street East. His 2009 four-door Honda Civic is also missing. The car has Washington license plates with the number BDF9144.
“Kerns has no known medical conditions, no drug or alcohol issues, and no known criminal involvement,” states a post on the sheriff’s department Facebook page.
People with information on the whereabouts of Michael Kerns or his vehicle are asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department at 253-798-7530.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8498
