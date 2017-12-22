What’s open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Here’s a look at what will be open and closed for Christmas:
▪ Pierce Transit buses will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and return to regular weekday operations on Tuesday. SHUTTLE paratransit phone service will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.
▪ Sound Transit will not have service on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on the following routes: 510, 511, 513, 532, 540, 541, 542, 555, 556, 566, 567, 586, 580, 590, 592, 595 and 596. Route 535 will be closed Christmas Day. On Christmas Eve, routes 512, 522, 535, 550, 560, 577 and 578 will operate on the standard Saturday schedule and routes 545, 554, 574 and 594 will operate on the typical weekend schedule.
On Christmas Day, routes 512, 522, 550, 560, 577 and 578 will operate on a Sunday schedule and routes 545, 554, 574 and 594 will operate on the weekend schedule.
▪ On Christmas Eve, Tacoma Link will operate on a Saturday scheduled while other Link light rail routes will use the Sunday schedule. On Christmas Day, light rail will use the Sunday schedule.
▪ There will be no Sounder train service between Lakewood and Seattle on Sunday and Monday.
▪ Post offices will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but Priority Mail Express packages will be delivered on these days, according to usps.com. Regular operations resume Tuesday.
▪ Pierce County and City of Tacoma offices will be closed Christmas Day.
▪ Tacoma Solid Waste Management, Murrey’s Disposal Co. and University Place Refuse and Recycling will not collect garbage, recycling or yard waste on Christmas Day. Garbage collection will be one day later for the week. LeMay customers whose garbage is collected on Mondays will receive service Tuesday. County landfills have shortened hours Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.
▪ Banks will be closed Monday.
▪ Pierce County libraries will be closed Christmas Day. Tacoma Public Library will close all branches through Tuesday. The Puyallup Library will be closed Monday.
▪ Paradise and Longmire visitor centers at Mount Rainier National Park have normal holiday operating hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Road openings in the park will depend on the weather.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
