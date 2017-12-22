These Tacomans are the SEAL Team Six of Christmas carolers

More Videos 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB Pause 1:39 Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:06 Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment 1:41 'We've got cars everywhere' — Dramatic radio traffic with train crew 0:52 Amtrak train derails off bridge onto I-5, deaths reported 1:53 See how the new train safety system works 1:27 Closure of I-5 to continue as damaged rail cars are removed 1:28 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas 2:41 Emerald Ridge Mosiah Nasili-Liu is school’s first Pac-12 player 4:43 Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Flash mob carolers in Tacoma crash restaurants — in a good way Beware, diners. Here comes Alex Spearman and Cotton Clarke's band of carolers sporting some of the ugliest Christmas sweaters available online. Hopefully you enjoy a little "Jingle Bell Rock" with your entree. Beware, diners. Here comes Alex Spearman and Cotton Clarke's band of carolers sporting some of the ugliest Christmas sweaters available online. Hopefully you enjoy a little "Jingle Bell Rock" with your entree. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

