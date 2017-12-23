Local

Expect overnight I-5 lane closures after Christmas as derailment cleanup continues

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

December 23, 2017 01:47 PM

More closures are planned for southbound Interstate 5 near Mounts Road in DuPont so repairs can be made following the deadly Amtrak train derailment.

Starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, southbound I-5 approaching Mounts Road will be reduced to a single lane of traffic. The Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 also may be closed.

All three lanes and the on-ramp will reopen at 5 a.m. the day following.

Southbound I-5 was completely closed for two days after the derailment while crews removed train cars and inspected the freeway. This latest round of closures will allow Sound Transit crews to do repairs on the rail bridge.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

