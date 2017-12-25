Woman killed on SR 507 wreck identified

The woman killed in a single-vehicle accident on state Route 507 Sunday evening has been identified by the Washington State Patrol.
Suzie K. Carrier, 62, of Graham died after the vehicle she was a passenger in left the road and hit a tree.
Three children — a six-year-old boy and 12 and 15-year-old girls — were injured and transported to Madigan Army Medical Center.
The driver, a 36-year-old woman, was also injured.
Never miss a local story.
The 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on state Route 507 just south of East Gate Road at 3:41 p.m. Sunday when it crossed the northbound lane and left the road, the State Patrol said. The vehicle hit a tree and came to rest 50 feet off the road.
The Washington State Patrol said the accident was weather related.
The road was blocked for about three hours while the State Patrol investigated.
All of the people in the vehicle were wearing seat belts, the State Patrol said. The driver was not charged.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments