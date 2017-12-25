Zoolights at Pt. Defiance Zoo & Aquarium
White Christmas comes with some costs. Zoolights canceled for Monday evening

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

December 25, 2017 02:25 PM

Christmas Day 2017 will go down in regional history as a White Christmas. But, is has its Grinch-like aspects.

Metro Parks officials have canceled Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium on Christmas evening due to snow and icy pathways.

The zoo will reopen Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service said no significant snow accumulations are expected Monday.

Three inches of snow fell in Graham from noon Sunday to noon Monday. Ruston reported 1.2 inches. Olympia received 1.8 inches.

The mountains saw larger snow amounts. Paradise inside Mount Rainier National Park had eight inches while Crystal Mountain Ski Resort said it got five inches in the storm.

Emergency crews have been busy responding to numerous weather-related vehicle accidents on Christmas day.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

